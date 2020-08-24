Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $86.38. 919,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.