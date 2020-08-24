Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Up 55.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bibox. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $557,670.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, C-CEX, Bibox, Mercatox, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.