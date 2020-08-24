OST (OST) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and OKEx. OST has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $531,542.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00129859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.01677144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00189888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

