Own Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About Own

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official website is weown.com

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.