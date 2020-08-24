Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 256,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 279,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $49.06. 117,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,034. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

