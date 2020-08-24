Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

