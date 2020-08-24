Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,124 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after buying an additional 488,086 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,502,000 after buying an additional 191,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 216,253 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,280,000 after buying an additional 1,510,918 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 333,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,429. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

