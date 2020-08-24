Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. 673,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,079. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

