Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 56,287 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,287 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock remained flat at $$51.02 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 118,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,448. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

