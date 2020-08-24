Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,806 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

