Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,742,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,624 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 734,498 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 275,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $40.80. 140,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

