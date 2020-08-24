Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Up 6.1%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.66. 340,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 573,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.