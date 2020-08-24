Pakcoin (PAK) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $263,921.21 and $1.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

