Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Up 7.2%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.23. 359,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 545,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. Seaport Global Securities decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.11).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 265.5% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 458,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 333,182 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 129.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

