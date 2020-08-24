Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Up 6%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 4,002,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,924,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 241.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 312.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,745,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 1,321,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

