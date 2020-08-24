PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $145,179.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

