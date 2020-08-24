Phantomx (PNX) Trading Up 230.6% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 230.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $19,005.62 and $16.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, STEX and Crex24. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 230.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00775522 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00648695 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.