Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.63. 2,480,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.