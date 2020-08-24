Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.09. 1,698,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,963. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $674,340. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24,650.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

