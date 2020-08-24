Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PCQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 91.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

