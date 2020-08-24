Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 160.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 113.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of NYSE PFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 70,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,454. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

