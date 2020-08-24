PUBLISH Tops 1-Day Volume of $135,979.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $868,908.93 and $135,979.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

