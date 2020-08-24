PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $13,831.78 and approximately $65.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,542.64 or 0.99206499 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000634 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00167934 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004759 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.