QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $6.71 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and $266,004.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

