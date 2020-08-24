Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.26 Million

Analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $940.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $941.30 million and the lowest is $940.00 million. Qorvo posted sales of $806.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

QRVO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 944,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 495,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.