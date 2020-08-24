Qredit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $686.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $287,537.13 and approximately $686.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000406 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006794 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000383 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

