Qredit Hits Market Capitalization of $285,185.98 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Qredit has a total market cap of $285,185.98 and approximately $512.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Qredit has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000410 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001626 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006136 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002493 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

