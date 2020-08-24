Qtum Price Tops $3.98 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $386.16 million and approximately $512.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00034081 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Liquid, Exrates and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,687,388 coins and its circulating supply is 96,967,968 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinnest, BCEX, EXX, Cobinhood, Ovis, Kucoin, Iquant, ZB.COM, Bittrex, CoinEx, Coindeal, GOPAX, Huobi, Allcoin, Binance, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade, Coinrail, CoinEgg, ABCC, OKEx, Coinone, OTCBTC, Crex24, HBUS, Bitbns, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Liqui, Coinsuper, Exrates, BigONE, LBank, DigiFinex, Poloniex, BitForex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

