QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Up 31.1% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.12 million and $375,306.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens.

QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

