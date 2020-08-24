Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Raise has a market capitalization of $263,589.70 and approximately $21,517.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

