Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $658,719.04 and $78,186.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, ABCC and BitForex. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $638.54 or 0.05464461 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DDEX, DEx.top, FCoin, Bibox, Hotbit, HADAX, Coinrail, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.