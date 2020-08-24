Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 1,468,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,176. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $433.50 million, a P/E ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 167,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 508,309 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 171,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

