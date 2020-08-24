Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 539,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.97.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
