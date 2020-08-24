Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 539,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.