Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spectrum Brands (SPB)

8/7/2020 – Spectrum Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past three months, driven by better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Results gained from solid demand for its products. Also, global productivity improvement plan’s savings contributed to quarterly growth. Moreover, robust sales growth in Global Pet Care and Home & Personal Care segments partly offset supply-chain disruptions related to the Hardware & Home Improvement segment. Apart from these, favorable pricing and productivity aided gross margin in the quarter. However, management withdrew the fiscal 2020 view due to the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic hurt adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter. Further, sluggishness in the Hardware & Home Improvement segment and currency woes remain concerns.”

8/6/2020 – Spectrum Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Spectrum Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Spectrum Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have lagged the industry in the past six months. Despite reporting earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2020, the stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation. Citing unprecedented impacts of the outbreak, management withdrew its fiscal 2020 view, suspended merit-based compensation and reduced capital spending. The pandemic already hurt sales and adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Further, sluggishness in the Hardware & Home Improvement segment and currency woes remain concerns. However, it is gaining from smooth progress on its Global Productivity Improvement Plan, which is likely to generate $100 million of run-rate savings. It also witnessed robust sales growth in Global Pet Care and Home & Personal Care segments, which aided organic sales in the quarter.”

7/16/2020 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SPB traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 292,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,516. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $64.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 84.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 108,850 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

