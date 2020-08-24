Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS: CGIFF):

8/17/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

