ReddCoin Trading Down 7.7% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bisq and Upbit. ReddCoin has a market cap of $35.86 million and $132,704.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00785001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.01485503 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,608.89 or 0.99412079 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00161765 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bisq, Cryptopia, Bittrex, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

