Remme Trading Down 20.8% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, DEx.top and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $88,854.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

