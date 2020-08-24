Request One Day Trading Volume Reaches $335,271.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bitbns, CoinPlace and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Request has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and $335,271.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.81 or 0.05517497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Gate.io, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Koinex, DDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, WazirX, Mercatox, GOPAX, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Bitbns, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Coineal and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.