Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

QSR traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $53.80. 2,407,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

