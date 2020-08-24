Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Up 6.3%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 1,101,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,963,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

