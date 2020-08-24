Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Up 6.3%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 1,101,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,963,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
Read More: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.