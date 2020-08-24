Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 6.2%

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 1,373,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,194,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Several research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 132,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $3,139,896.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,932,242 shares of company stock valued at $105,603,656. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

