Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 6.2%

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 1,373,046 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,194,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
Several research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.70.
In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 132,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $3,139,896.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $658,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,384.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,932,242 shares of company stock valued at $105,603,656. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
