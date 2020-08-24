Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 521,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $718.10 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.76. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 270.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the second quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

