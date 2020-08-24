Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.39. 1,050,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,841. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $516,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

