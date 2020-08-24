Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Hits $8.16 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Ruff has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $912,236.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

