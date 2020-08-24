Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Up 7.2%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 1,525,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,348,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $296.50 million, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

