Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Trading 6.4% Higher

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.33. 788,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 871,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.