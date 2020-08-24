SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.11

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. SALT has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $9,953.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.01676704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00161961 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, LATOKEN, ABCC, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

