SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 13.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.89. The stock had a trading volume of 445,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.28. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

