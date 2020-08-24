Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,426. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

