SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Up 6.9%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39. 586,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 580,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several brokerages have commented on SEAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

